Friendship (And Ab) Goals: Lori Harvey And Teyana Taylor Were Fit And Fine At The amfAR Gala In Cannes

Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR

Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey are reminding us to put the cookies down with their most recent pictures. The close friends attended the amfAR Gala in Cannes this week, an event to raise money for AIDS research.

Taylor, 32, stunned in a black gown by Monot with the stomach cut out and Harvey wore a similar dress by LaQuan Smith in red. An image was posted on The Shade Room and people didn’t waste time running up the comments. Fans admired the ladies ripped abs and joked about eating muffins and Doritos as they liked the picture, something many of us non-ab having people can relate with.

CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 25: Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 after party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR)

The A-list celebs have been friends for some time now and clearly rub off on each other in the best way. Both ladies are dedicated to staying fit and fine despite their busy schedules.

In 2019, Taylor told Us Weekly that she doesn’t follow a strict diet or even eat vegetables. Her abs are maintained by staying active, which likely isn’t hard to do as a dancer and performer.

“On my own, I have a dance fitness program called fade2fit.com, so that’s the only workout I do,” she said. Fade2Fit is a dance fitness program Taylor created, but it’s currently under construction. She also thanks genetics for her toned body.

“People used to call me a ninja turtle because even when I was six years old, I had a little Buddha belly but there was still a six-pack on top of it,” she told Us in 2018.

Harvey hasn’t given credit to genetics for her abs, but she does give insight into her workout routine every so often. She spoke to ESSENCE in 2022 and shared the secret to her losing 15 pounds and getting chiseled.

“It’s pilates. It changed my life,” the entrepreneur and model shared.

She also shared more detail in a TikTok video, in response to people asking how she achieved weight loss and muscle definition.

“Everybody’s been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point. So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible,” she said. “None of my clothes fit, it was just not OK,” she shared. At the time, Harvey, 26, was dating actor Michael B. Jordan.

“I’ve been consistently doing pilates for the past year. I’ve done it for a few years but I’ve been really consistent the last year,” she said, adding that when she was working to lose weight, her average time spent in the gym was between “five, six times a week,” sometimes doing “two-a-day” workouts, and often incorporating cardio after her pilates classes. That cardio consisted of sprint interval workouts, going on hikes, running the stairs, or doing “just some type of cardio.”

She also stuck to meat and vegetables, minimizing her carb intake and helping her achieve a calorie deficit–when you eat fewer calories than you burn. The SKN founder said her calorie intake was no more than 1,200 a day. The more you know!