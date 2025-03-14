Lizzo Says She 'Didn’t Want To Live Anymore' In Recent Speech During Los Angeles Show

Getty

Singer Lizzo had a vulnerable moment on stage during her concert at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. While talking to the audience, the artist shared that she battled with depression in 2023. While explaining the inspiration behind her upcoming album, Love in Real Life, the singer said,

“I named it that because about a year and a half ago — it’s so hard for me to talk about — I was in such a dark, deep depression,” she told the crowd. “I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen. Eventually I got over that fear.”

In 2023, Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment by her former dancers. The lawsuits are ongoing, however, the 36-year-old continues to deny all claims. During the recent concert, Lizzo said she had a “life saving” when she attended a concert.

“As I was walking through the crowd to get to my spot, something miraculous happened. Somebody, who I didn’t know, looked at me and said, ‘Lizzo, I love you.’ And they reached out, and I reached back, and we hugged, and it felt so damn good,” she said.

“And after that experience I was like, ‘Damn, you can’t get this s— on the internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life. And I don’t share that story to gain some sort of sympathy. We’re beyond that, bitch. Look at me!”

The singer is indeed glowing and seems to be in a better place mentally. Although she has been more elusive online since the lawsuits began, the artist has been documenting her wellness journey. Sis lost a noticeable amount of weight recently and shared a post via Instagram saying she hit her fitness goals.

While the Truth Hurts artist made it clear she wasn’t looking for pity, she explained that the point of sharing was to hopefully help someone dealing with “depression, or darkness, or felt so betrayed by someone they trusted or was lied on and hated on for those lies.”

During the concert, Lizzo also encouraged fans to seek support when they’re navigating difficult situations.

“If you’re depressed, reach out to someone who will listen. If you’re mad about the government, reach out to someone else who’s mad about the government and f—ing organize,”

“If you hate the way you look, reach out to someone who loves you and who will tell you, ‘You are f—ing beautiful as you are right now, no matter how your body changes.’ Because you may not believe, but you are special,” said Lizzo.

We’re glad to see this queen pushing through life’s challenges, taking care of herself, and still making music.

If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts, remember some resources can help.

Reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, call or text 988 or Chat at 988lifeline.org. You can also text the Crisis Text Line, text “HELLO” to 741741.