Laura Govan And Gilbert Arenas Son, Alijah, Wakes Up From Induced Coma

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas recently had an experience every parent dreads. One of their children, Alijah Arenas, got into a car accident after losing control

Of his vehicle and was in a medically induced coma. The parents and former couple may be able to stop holding their breath now that their son is out of the medically induced coma and has opened his eyes.

According to a statement by a representative of the family, the Chatsworth High School basketball player is “Showing significant signs of progress.”

“Although he remains intubated, this progress marks a critical step forward in his recovery,” the statement said.

Additionally, a stranger who helped Alijah out of the Tesla Cybertruck, which caught fire, gave an account of the terrifying incident.

“I remember hearing banging on the car window, but I couldn’t see anything because the smoke was so thick. That’s when I realized someone was inside. I tried to break the window, but it wouldn’t give,” the person recalled. “Then I saw one of the windows was cracked just enough and we used everything we had to bend it and pull him out. The car was on fire. We just knew we had to get him out.”

Update: Alijah Arenas is now out of his induced coma and making progress in recovery while being intubated following a car crash Thursday.



Statement from the family: pic.twitter.com/SgzHbrPJ3c — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 25, 2025

Alijah has a promising future ahead—he committed to USC in January and will hopefully be able to attend come fall. The 18-year-old will be following in his father Gilbert’s footsteps, who played for various teams in the NBA including the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Alijah is a talented basketball player—he averaged 30.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.2 steals per game this season for his high school team. We’re hoping he makes a full recovery and can continue pursuing his dreams with his loved ones by his side.