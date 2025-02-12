Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Toned Body In 44th Birthday Photoshoot

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland is proving that 40s are the new 20s. The singer just turned 44 and to mark the occasion, she blessed fans with stunning birthday photos that show off her toned physique. Rowland embodies aging like fine wine as with each passing year she becomes a more youthful refined version of herself.

The Dilemma singer shared her 44th birthday photoshoot pictures on Instagram with the caption

“Well here we are, 44😉”

Kelly Rowland

In the images, which garnered almost 700,000 likes, the singer is wearing a custom teal two piece underwear and bra that compliment the teal balloons she holds over her head. We can see the consistent work the mother of two has been putting in at the gym with her toned arms, legs and abs.

In 2023, Kelly told us at ESSENCE what some of the secrets to her snatched frame are.

“I am a Southern girl. I love food but I have learned to eat what I like in moderation,” Rowland tells ESSENCE. “I drink a healthy amount of water daily and I do some form of exercise daily. Pilates has become my favorite. That stretching is real.”

Rowland also shared that she usually has 90-minute workout sessions that include cardio, weighted crunches, tennis, and bandwork. It’s impressive to see the artists maintain her physique in her forties and after two kids. When we asked how caring for her health has changed from her twenties to forties, Rowland said she figured out what works for her.

“I eat healthier and [am] more aware of what works for my body and mind. I know that being a mom made me acutely aware of how precious life is,” she said in the 2023 interview. The singer also hopes to pass her healthy habits on to her boys Titan and Noah.

Happy Birthday to our chocolate barbie! We look forward to watching her continue showing us what it looks like to get finer with age.