Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Aunt Bertha Has Alzheimer's: 'It's Not Easy'

Getty

Former RHOA star Kandi Burruss revealed her aunt Bertha Jones was diagnosed with Alzheimers. The 49-year-old had an interview with Amazon Live and disclosed Bertha’s health status.

“We’re having a really hard time because my Aunt Bertha has Alzheimer’s,” she said. “So, you know, trying to manage that.”

Alzheimer’s Disease is a form of dementia and a neurodegenerative disorder that impacts the brain and results in progressive memory loss, cognitive decline and behavioral changes. Symptoms can interfere with daily tasks and the disease progresses at different paces for each person.

The actress and producer continued, “If anyone’s ever dealt with somebody in your family going through that, and it gets worse, it’s not easy,” she continued. “So… it’s a time.”

Studies show that dementia disproportionately affects Black people–they’re less likely to be diagnosed than whites and twice as likely to develop the disease.

The singer decided to pivot the conversation so she wouldn’t “get all emotional” about the situation. Many RHOA watched Jones on the franchise and she is part of the notorious Old Lady Gang. In addition to Jones, the other two members of the gang include the Xscape member’s mom Mama Joyce Jones and her aunt, Nora Wilco.

RHOA fans may also know that Kandi’s “Old Lady Gang” soul food restaurant in Atlanta was named in honor of the three women.

Bertha has appeared on other shows, including Bravo’s reality show Kandi & the Gang, which detailed all the behind-the-scenes drama of the Old Lady Gang restaurant. Jones also appeared in season 2 of Secret Celebrity Renovation, where the Bedroom Kandi owner surprised her with a special design makeover.

We’re sending Bertha and her family healing vibes as she navigates this difficult disease during her golden years.