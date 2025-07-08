Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Are Building A Fitness Brand

Getty

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have decided to expand their partnership beyond marriage—they’re now business partners as well. The actors are teaming up to build a fitness brand, “Honor Culture,” which marries fitness, mental health, and community. Mrs. Majors teased the new brand with an Instagram post featuring a carousel of black and white photos of herself and the actor working out and showcasing their ripped bodies.

“Sᴏᴍᴇᴛʜɪɴɢ’s ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ …Sᴛᴀʏ ᴛᴜɴᴇᴅ @h0n0rculture,” the caption of one post reads.

The tag phrase for the brand is “Hᴏɴᴏʀ Yᴏᴜʀ Hᴇᴀʟɪɴɢ . Hᴏɴᴏʀ Yᴏᴜʀ Sᴛᴏʀʏ .” according to the official Instagram page. The new fitness brand will include wellness events, digital content, and fitness apparel.

Majors and Good got married earlier this year after getting engaged the previous year. Their relationship began during a time when Majors was experiencing turbulence in his personal life due to a domestic violence trial with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari between 2023 and 2024. However, their love has stood the test of time so far, and they seem to support one another through life’s highs and lows.

In March, Majors admitted that the actress sacrificed a lot by choosing to stand by him through his court case. The 35-year-old was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023. It was required to complete a year’s worth of domestic abuse intervention and continue mental health therapy after being sentenced in 2024. During an interview on the Power 105.1 radio show, the Magazine Dreams actor expanded on what his wife lost by standing behind him.

“I don’t think she minds me saying, they weren’t announcing it, but she lost endorsements, and we got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was, and they knew if Meg was coming, Jay’s coming.”

He continued, “She took an incredible hit.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor also admitted they have candid moments and admit when all isn’t well in paradise.

“We’re in a relationship, now we’re in a marriage,” Majors said. “I’ll keep it straight. We have moments of like, ‘Hey babe, it’s cool. I love you more than I can imagine, but this ship’s going down,’ ” he said.

It makes sense that the couple is teaming up to start their own business venture and taking control of their personal brands and narrative.