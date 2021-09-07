Rev. Jesse Jackson And Wife Jacqueline Released From Hospital After Treatment For COVID-19

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

With all the solemn news about COVID-19 and the impact it’s having on this country and world, it’s nice when you can hear some good news. The announcement of Rev. Jesse Jackson being released from the hospital and his wife Jaqueline Brown returning home after being hospitalized in the ICU is certainly that.

The news was shared on Rev. Jackson’s social media on Friday by the longtime couple’s son Jonathan.

“Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home. Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus,” the statement read. “Our father remains at The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where he is continuing to receive intensive occupational and physical therapy.”

Rev. Jackson revealed he has Parkinson’s Disease in 2017 after being diagnosed in 2015. The physical therapy treatments are to address that. An image of Jackson at the facility was shared with the public by his son, Jesse Jackson Jr.

The couple was hospitalized on August 21 and on August 27, Jonathan shared that his mother had been placed in the ICU. On August 30, he revealed that she’d been moved out of it. In the latest update, he asked for prayers as the couple continues to recover and urged the public to get vaccinated. Rev. Jackson was vaccinated while Jacqueline reportedly was not.

“The love that has been poured out to our family at this time of sickness and need from around the world has helped in our parent’s healing and for each of you who prayed and expressed concern we are grateful, even as we continue to express our love and concern for the millions of people who are victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result,” Jonathan wrote. “We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately.”