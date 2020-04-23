Now more than ever, as a community, we must remain positive and hopeful about our future. Doing so on a normal day can be a challenge for some, so imagine trying to protect your emotional health amid a global pandemic. Well, we’re all in this together, and for now, that’s our “new normal”.
It’s time to come together and do our very best to support and uplift one another daily. The good news: There are plenty of women out there who were already masters of motivation, sharing good vibes only on their social media feeds day after day with the goal of inspiring others. Here’s a list of a few of our favorites. Follow them for the daily self-care inspo you need in your life right now.
01
Tracy G.
The queen of audio vision boards and feel good Instagram vibes, radio host and wellness enthusiast Tracy G’s feed has countless daily offerings in the self-care inspo department. Plus, her authenticity is unmatched and her website's emotional "snacks" are delicious food for the soul. Get into her affirmations and good vibes only style now!
02
Alex Elle
Well-known author and wellness consultant Alex Elle uses her pen and words daily as healing therapy. From self-care writing courses and daily motivations to inspiring podcasts, the D.C. based creative knows how to speak to your heart and help you achieve new levels of self-care.
03
Morgan Harper Nichols
Poet and digital mixed media artist Morgan Harper Nichols’ feed is the self-care vision board you’ve been dreaming up come to life. Through original art, poetry, affirmations, stickers and beyond, Nichols shares lessons learned from life’s experiences and how you can get there too. Her feed is as good on the soul as it is on the eyes.
04
Samantha King Holmes
It’s not surprising that nearly half a million people follow bestselling author, artists and story-teller Samantha King Jones on Instagram for daily thought-provoking self-care conversation. Her debut poetry collection, Born To Love, Cursed To Feel was an instant classic fo Black women and her words have a way of seeping straight into our souls making us feel seen and heard.
05
Dr. Mariel Buquè
NYC based therapist Dr. Mariel Buquè provides the daily read in your feed you didn’t know you needed, but you do. With a focus on relationship trauma and healing, this woman is the sister friend we all need in your lives (and our feeds.)
06
Sopha Rush-Dallas
Wife, mama, and founder of the Live Deeply Rooted sisterhood community, Sopha Rush, shares her world and her ministry with a focus on healing, healthy relationships and self-love—a powerful combination that comes to life in an inspirational and aspirational way on her feed. Get ready for your next girl crush!
07
Heather Lindsey
Preacher and founder of The Pinky Promise Heather Lindsey fills her feed with a motivational and spiritual guidebook to living a fuller life.
08
Devi Brown
Former music executive and journalist Devi Brown has stacked her wellness resume with highlights like, author, Reiki energy healer, primordial sound meditation educator, spiritual psychology practitioner and wellness entrepreneur. Follow her moving feed for useful nuggets from her podcast, Dropping Gems with Devi Brown, and her life.
09
Lalah Delia
Wellness educator, author, Certified Spiritual Practitioner and spiritual writer Lalah Delia is the founder of Vibrate Higher Daily, a community designed to help women take their power back. (Um, yes please!) Her page is the epitome of good vibes only and, put simply, we’re hooked on her words and her vision for what it means to live our best lives.
10
Idil Ahmed
Author and vision curator Idil Ahmed created the Idillionaire app to keep her followers motivated but that doesn’t stop her from sharing the love and daily affirmations on her feed. Head on over there to feel the love.
11
Catherine Ochún
Known, among many things, for her super sharable motivational videos on Instagram, Catherine Ochún is the founder of FiercerWoman.com and a proven “lover of all things elevation”. The New Yorker’s boldly raw videos will help you do the work on yourself daily.