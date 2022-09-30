Your New Must-Do Ritual

Honey Pot

You know vaginal health is important, but maybe, just maybe, you don’t know exactly what you need to do to build your ritual. Well, you’re in the right place—we’ve got you, and we know how to make this overwhelming thing totally manageable.

It’s all starts with a simple quiz from The Honey Pot Company. They ask you everything from your age to your why—for example, menstrual needs or self-care. It only takes a couple of minutes, then your personalized vaginal wellness ritual is revealed.

We’re going to break down just a just a few of the pre-made rituals The Honey Pot offers to give you an idea of what you can expect when you take the quiz. The best part is that you can always rely on these straightforward products, no matter where your wellness journey takes you.

If you want to rebalance and unwind, the Soothe Ritual might be made for you. It features calming lavender bath bombs, a plant-derived sensitive wash, and a soothing, moisturizing lavender vulva cream. The Support Ritual also features bath bombs, but these are fragrance free, plus boric acid and herb suppositories, and organic cotton liners to bring you back to your pH center.

If you need a new perspective on your monthly routine, you might love the period care essentials kit. It has 100% organic cotton cover liners for light days, 100% organic cotton cover overnight pads with wings for mess-free mornings, a duo-pack of organic cotton tampons, and feminine refreshing wipes to help you feel fresh. And if you’re looking for some sexy support in those tender, intimate moments, the Sex Ritual is a great fit for you. It has an organic moisturizing lubricant for long-lasting glide & slide, boric acid and herb suppositories, sensitive feminine wipes, and a refreshing panty spray in lavender that you can use to freshen up panties, underarms, and feet with a quick spritz.

Depending on what you need or want, The Honey Pot Company has curated vaginal wellness rituals for you no matter where you are in your lifecycle. So, what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now to find your ritual now!