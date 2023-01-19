Holly Robinson Peete Teams Up With Urovant Sciences® To Help Raise Awareness For Overactive Bladder Treatment

Urovant Sciences announces its partnership with actress and overactive bladder (OAB) patient Holly Robinson Peete as part of its Time To Go™ campaign – an educational program to raise awareness of OAB. The Time To Go campaign aims to highlight the impact the condition can have on patients and introduce options for managing symptoms of OAB, which may make those living with OAB feel more comfortable seeking help from their healthcare provider.

“We’re excited to work with Holly Robinson Peete to raise awareness about OAB and help reduce the stigma around the condition,” says James Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Urovant Sciences. “We believe this collaboration will bring more attention to recognizing its symptoms and the treatment options that may help.”

OAB causes sudden urination urges that are difficult to control and can result in leakage and frequent urination – usually eight or more times a day. With millions of Americans experiencing bothersome bladder symptoms, the prevalence increases with age. OAB can negatively impact daily activities such as changing travel plans, exercising less or not, and complicating daily activities. Peete has first-hand experience with OAB, being diagnosed last year, and since then, she’s dedicated her time and resources to combatting symptoms for herself and others.

Peete’s OAB diagnosis wasn’t apparent as one would think; she remembered having to go to the bathroom unexpectedly. At first, she felt the symptoms were just a normal part of aging, especially as menopause was difficult for Peete at the time, “I asked my doctor, ‘Is this constant ‘gotta-go’ feeling a part of menopause?’ He explained that OAB symptoms are not necessarily a part of aging and that we should discuss the right plan for my symptoms,” she says to ESSENCE.

From there, her doctor recommended GEMTESA, a prescription medication for the treatment of overactive bladder in adults with symptoms of leakage episodes, urgency, and frequency, as part of her treatment options; upon reflection, she wished she had told her doctor sooner. “I experienced OAB symptoms for years before talking to my doctor about potential treatment options, and I wish I had sooner,” said Peete. “I noticed I was going to the bathroom a lot and had a sudden urge to go, like now. With my OAB symptoms, there was a lot of added stress and worry before I traveled for work or fun. I’ve seen a positive impact on my OAB symptoms with GEMTESA. By reducing my symptoms, I’m spending my time planning activities and less time mapping out the closest bathroom.”

Peete isn’t alone in noticing her symptoms later. According to the Journal of Urology research, many people with signs of OAB delay seeking help from their doctors. This may be because they are too embarrassed to discuss their symptoms or mistakenly think it’s just a normal part of aging.

Before taking GEMTESA, Peete struggled to venture out in public and couldn’t work out at the gym. She started to resent how disruptive her bladder was to her quality of life. “While I first noticed how much OAB was disrupting my work, looking back, I adjusted many areas of my life. The first thing I would ask when I got to a restaurant was, ‘where’s the bathroom?’ I avoided going to the gym and instead worked out at home. I even made special wardrobe requests to go to the bathroom easily and quickly,” Peete reveals.

Now with GEMTESA as part of her wellness regimen, she’s seen improvement in her OAB symptoms, going to the bathroom less frequently without worrying about being away from her home and the bathroom. She also credits her recovery to her trusted group of girlfriends. “My girlfriends give me so much strength, so it starts with an honest, open dialogue with them. These are people who I share some of my most intimate thoughts and aspirations with, and maybe by sharing my story, I can help one of them open up as well,” she says.

With this new campaign, Peete wants to inspire the Black community to share their truth and get support. “So often in our community, we shy away from speaking about intimate topics, and when it comes to our bodies and health, that shouldn’t be the case. By being open about topics like overactive bladder, we can help shatter these stigmas that are often so prevalent and help get the care we need,” she says.

Visit TimeToGo.com to learn about OAB and GEMTESA®