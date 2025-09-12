It’s Time To Enter Your Hobby Era: Here Are 9 To Consider

Getty Images

According to the gospel of author and activist Tricia Hersey, Black folks need to rest and there couldn’t be a better time to do it. Now more than ever, Black women need a healthy escape from the tense and vitriolic socio-political environment we’re existing in. If you’re tired of doom scrolling, overstimulating digital content or engaging in fun that feels like work, consider picking up a hobby. They can serve as much-needed portals to rest, boost joy, and provide a sense of purpose beyond capitalism.

Where is the time to dilly dally in a hobby when competing tasks like work, caretaking, and errands devour your time, you ask? Remember, the most significant task you’ve been called to is taking care of yourself. The right hobby can help you do that. It doesn’t have to take up copious amounts of time, be expensive, or turn into another source of stress. Here are some ideas that may spark creativity, build community, and nourish your spirit.

Pickleball

If you’re looking for a hobby you can do in community with others, pickleball is one. It’s also one that you’ve probably heard about by word of mouth, considering Pickleball participation has grown 311% over the last three years, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). The fast-growing paddle sport requires two to four players and is relatively easy to learn. Look for pickleball classes near you or pull together your own. The good thing about choosing a sport as a hobby is that it’s also a form of physical fitness.

Upcycling

Thrifting is a common hobby, but upcycling doesn’t get as much love. However, it can be a fun way to transform dormant, worn, or abandoned items into something new and useful. Upcycling is also a great way to be creative and environmentally friendly. The world produces 92 million tons of textile waste each year, so you’d also be partaking in a hobby that contributes to the greater good.

Plant Parenting

There’s something healing about caring for greenery, and there are multiple benefits to keeping them in your space. Purifying your indoor air, lowering blood pressure, and helping reduce stress and anxiety are a few benefits. Becoming a plant parent is also grounding, teaches patience, and creates a chance to reclaim ancestral connections to the land.

The encouraging thing is you don’t need esoteric knowledge about plants to parent one. If you’re new to the plant party, start with low-maintenance options like snake plants, aloe, or fiddle leaf figs. You may find that with time, they turn into your quiet companions, and caring for them gives you something to look forward to.

Book Clubs and Reading Circles

Reading for leisure is becoming antiquated in the U.S. The number of Americans who read for pleasure has fallen by 40% between 2003 and 2023, according to the American Time Use Survey. If you’ve swapped out reading for scrolling, it’s not too late to pivot. Train your brain to sit and read by starting small and reading a few pages a day. Before you know it, you’ll be wrapped up in a blanket, rubbing your feet together, and snatching your pearls because of the plot in a book. Whether it’s diving into the latest Black romance novel or unpacking classics by Toni Morrison, reading is a hobby that can be both intimate and communal. Starting or joining a book club can also connect you with sisters who love to discuss life through literature.

Photography

Documenting your world through photos or videos can shift the way you see beauty in everyday moments. The good thing about photography is that it’s a skill that you can develop over time or something you can do for fun. Whether you’re using your phone or investing in a camera, photography helps you create a visual archive of your journey. Some people choose to focus on a niche, and there are plenty to choose from: wildlife, portrait, architectural, documentary, commercial, landscape, and sports photography are just a few.

DIY Beauty and Skincare

If you’ve ever wanted to mix up your own shea butter blends or try making lip scrubs, now’s the time. Experimenting with natural beauty recipes can be both a playful and practical hobby. You’ll end up with self-care goodies you can actually use, and a bonus is that you know exactly what ingredients you used to make them.

An inexpensive place to start could be soap making. It’s a useful hobby that allows for creativity with different scents, colors, and shapes, and you don’t need a laundry list of ingredients. You’ll typically need a mix of fats and oils like olive oil, coconut oil, palm oil, or shea butter in addition to sodium hydroxide.

Volunteering and Mentorship

Sometimes hobbies aren’t just about us; they’re about pouring into the next generation. Between 2022 and 2023, volunteering ranked in 5th place in terms of how people spent their time regarding hobbies, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Consider a volunteer opportunity that will bring you the most joy and make time for it. Volunteering with girls’ organizations, the elderly, mentoring, or hosting free workshops could all be deeply fulfilling and affirming opportunities.

Crafts

From jewelry making to sewing Ankara pieces, crafting lets you work with your hands and watch your creativity come to life. It’s a chance to allow your imagination to wander and create without judgment. If you’re not a canvas painting, sculpting, or sketching type, a low-hanging fruit is rock painting. You could go on walks and pick up peculiar rocks you connect with along the way.

Meditation and Spiritual Practices

Stillness is a hobby too. Whether it’s guided meditation, breathwork, or lighting candles and journaling, making space for spirituality can become a grounding ritual that protects your peace. If you need a melange of movement, stillness, and spirituality, yoga is a numinous hobby to try. It will stretch you physically and mentally, while also grounding you spiritually.