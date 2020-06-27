Let’s Fight for Black Moms

Black women are 3-4 times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than white women. Join Dr. Robyn Jones, board-certified OBGYN and Senior Medical Director, Women’s Health at Johnson & Johnson, in conversation with Emmy-winning journalist Mara Schiavocampo, for a conversation about the urgent need to address the racial disparities in healthcare that plague Black women. Dr. Jones will highlight the drivers of health inequities and share tools for how women can advocate for themselves while receiving care, increasingly vital in the face of COVID-19.