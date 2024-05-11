‘Pausing Is So Important’: Erykah Badu Curates Merasa, A Wellness Festival At Desa Potato Head Bali

Merasa, Wellness Festival at Desa Potato Head Bali

For Erykah Badu, wellness is an ongoing journey, not a destination. Badu also believes that wellness should be accessible to all. The Merasa wellness festival in Potato Head Bali, hosted from June 1-8th, invites you to delve deeper into yourself and grow in harmony with nature’s rhythm, with a schedule aligned with the Balinese calendar to harness the unique energy each day offers.

Their program is curated by Badu in collaboration with the Potato Head Resort. It features a blend of traditional and innovative practices and a soul performance by the singer. In addition to the group sessions, workouts, poetry writing workshops, and yoga, Badu will be sharing her wellness practices. “I always light a candle; I make sure there’s a fresh glass of water. There’s something of the earth, like a flower and incense, that represents the wind,” she says to ESSENCE. Badu also noted that she made up her wellness practices from different walks of life over time, which she wants to share with the attendees at Merasa. “It’s a combination of things that helped me, and I’m going to encourage others to find those things.”

Badu returns for the 7-day experience dedicated to regenerating and elevating the mind and body because she feels truly connected to its mission. “I feel more connected to this festival than any other type because it’s the world I live in. It’s so refreshing to discuss wellness with others,” she says. She also believes Bali is the perfect location for this wellness festival, as it inspires calmness. “I remember being in Bali and not having any anxiety. I’ve also felt very relaxed. It’s just in the air,” she reflected.

Through music and creativity, Merasa aims to bond, connect kindred spirits, and share knowledge. Through their “Good Times, Do Good” manifesto, Merasa redefines wellness and self-care. It is an invitation to delve deeper into yourself and grow in harmony with nature’s rhythm, with a schedule aligned with the Balinese calendar to harness the unique energy each day offers. Although wellness is central to this festival, Badu notes that Merasa is suited for anyone who wants to introduce other tools into their daily practice. “It’s a place for sharing people who want to learn and to give, you know, to replace some things they no longer need.”

Learn more about the festival and programming here.