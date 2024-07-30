Here’s How To Kick Your Anxiety About The Upcoming Election To The Curb

Getty

From President Joe Biden abruptly dropping out of the upcoming election to Vice President Kamala Harris picking up the baton, accepting his presidential endorsement, and opting to go toe to toe with former President Trump, we’ve already experienced a sea of twists and turns. We still have 97 days to go until the 2024 election. If you’re feeling extremely anxious about the current United States climate, including global events, that’s completely normal, and it’s not something to feel bad about.

According to Meghan Watson, founder of Bloom Psychology & Wellness and psychotherapist, election anxiety is normal, especially if you are worried about how important policy decisions that candidates are making will impact your life and the greater community. Watson says, “You may also be anxious about work and personal relationship challenges around election season. Differing opinions are normal, but ongoing values conflicts and tension can be emotionally destabilizing. Focus on what you can control and practice accepting what happens next regardless of the outcome.”

Although things are spinning out of control, we can empower ourselves to take to the polls to vote in November. Watson agrees. “Often, the things we can control are by deciding to vote and choosing who we vote for. Accept that you have and are doing the critical tasks needed to make changes in your life and the lives of the community around you,” she says. Watson continued, “We may not necessarily know what will happen, but uncertainty is a helpful emotional experience that reminds us to ask questions, stay curious, and focus on finding clarity without needing to “get rid” of the discomfort associated with an answer.”

Regardless of how things turn out, remember that it’s okay to feel. Give yourself time and space to celebrate, grieve, mourn, be joyful, disappointed, angry, etc. Take the necessary space and let those feelings fuel you into value-based action.

Here are some signs you’re experiencing election anxiety:

Restlessness and constant doom scrolling on social media that is hard to stop. Symptoms of anxiety (anxious thoughts, obsessive rumination, panic, physical stress, etc) that are triggered by conversations about or reminders of the election. Excessive worry about the election results prevents you from functioning in essential areas of your life. Inability to take time away from election-focused media and content. I am avoiding political discussions at all costs to reduce internal feelings of worry, negative thought spirals, and obsessive and intrusive thoughts related to the election.

“These are all signs that you may need a temporary break from the news cycle and to process your anxieties with a trusted community and a licensed therapist,” says Watson.

She continued, “Some of the anxiety you may feel is adaptive and meaningful, which motivates you to take action via community organizing, supporting voter registration efforts, and spreading awareness about policy issues affecting you and your surrounding community/ areas.”

If you’re experiencing any of the behaviors above, know there are ways to self-soothe and ground yourself. Choose activities that connect to your senses, make you feel more grounded in your body, and offer you emotional and mental space to show up in your daily life and responsibilities.

According to Watson, some self-soothing ideas include meditation (guided ones can help if you’re new to this), belly breathing/ deep breathing exercises, immersing yourself in nature, being in trusted community spaces, engaging your creative side through coloring, painting, journaling, talking to a therapist, movement, and exercise, taking a mental health day, nourishing your body’s needs for food and water, etc. Sometimes, simple is best, so plan and work with your existing self-care and community-care routines.

Watson believes that some stress and anxiety about uncertain futures are natural. However, when it becomes challenging to function at home, at work, relationships or meet one’s needs, one should pause and check in with oneself about the next steps toward more balanced wellness.