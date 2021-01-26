Curvy Girl Workout Gear To Inspire Those Fitness Resolutions

Finding the motivation to go to the gym is already hard enough, but even worse when having to do so from the comforts of your home. With the increase in at-home workouts, and creative outdoor exercises due to COVID-19, many are missing the days of enjoying their favorite workout classes and personal training sessions. Thankfully, a cute and supportive outfit usually does the trick when looking for inspiration to get up and get sweaty.
While the options for plus-size activewear used to be somewhat limited, there has been an influx of stylish, size-inclusive brands that cater to curvy girls of all sizes. Here are a few of our favorite leggings, shorts, supportive bras, and other activewear that’ll get you through your next virtual fitness class or gym session.
01
Champion Plus Authentic 7:8 Leggings, Tie-Dye Logo
Ranging from sizes 1X-4X these moisture-wicking leggings keep you cool, dry and comfy, our on-trend leggings will keep you motivated to work out your hardest while looking your cutest.
02
Universal Standard Next–to–Naked Bodyshort
Universal Standard’s ‘Next-to-Naked’ Bodyshort is proof that unitards are making a comeback, and we’re into it. Get those gains in while looking cute, sis.
03
Champion Women’s Performance Plus Power Shape Max Support Sports Bra
Ranging from sizes 40C to 44DD, this bra is not only stylish, it’s supportive.
04
Universal Standard Amy Pullover Hoodie
Perfectly plush and completely comfortable, this is your go-to style for long walks to Trader Joes, spin class, your favorite bootcamp or anything else you do.
05
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate CozeCore Color-Blocked Plus-Size Leggings
Exercise your right to next-level coziness with these beautiful color blocked leggings.
06
Under Armour Women’s UA Tech™ Short Sleeve
Loose, light, and cool, this tee is the perfect for all those sweat drenched workouts.
07
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft Plus-Size Leggings
Power up your workout with these Elevate Powersoft leggings. The light compression fabric meets a smooth soft feel that won’t ride while you workout.
08
Champion Plus Graphic Long-Sleeve Tee, Script C Logo
With its wide scoopneck and super-soft fabric, this cotton tee is as flattering as it is comfy.