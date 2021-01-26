Curvy Girl Workout Gear To Inspire Those Fitness Resolutions

Finding the motivation to go to the gym is already hard enough, but even worse when having to do so from the comforts of your home. With the increase in at-home workouts, and creative outdoor exercises due to COVID-19, many are missing the days of enjoying their favorite workout classes and personal training sessions. Thankfully, a cute and supportive outfit usually does the trick when looking for inspiration to get up and get sweaty.

While the options for plus-size activewear used to be somewhat limited, there has been an influx of stylish, size-inclusive brands that cater to curvy girls of all sizes. Here are a few of our favorite leggings, shorts, supportive bras, and other activewear that’ll get you through your next virtual fitness class or gym session.