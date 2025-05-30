Brian McKnight’s Son, Niko, Passes Away After Battle With Stage 4 Colon Cancer

Singer Brian McKnight and his family are mourning the loss of his son, Niko McKnight.

Niko, whom the crooner shared with ex-wife Julie McKnight, passed after a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer, which he’d been facing for the last few years. The news was first shared by his uncle, Claude McKnight, via TikTok.

“This morning, I found out that my nephew, Niko McKnight, passed away. He had been bravely battling cancer for the last two years or so and I have a lot of feelings right now,” he said before delving into all the things he appreciated about his nephew.

“Amazing singer, amazing guitar player, had a great eye as a photographer. He was one of those kids, at least in my estimation, who was somebody you always wanted to be around,” he continued. “So it really sucks that he’s no longer with us.”

He also briefly acknowledged the “family drama that has existed for some time,” noting that there were “three sides” to every story, one person’s, the other person’s, and the truth.

“I don’t know exactly what was going on there. I know what I’ve seen, I know what I heard from all parties involved. I try not to judge. I just try to be as loving to each person as I can be because apparently there’s so much hurt going on, or was so much hurt going on and a lot of things didn’t get resolved,” Claude said.

“I do know that he’s out of pain now,” he added, his focus returning to his nephew. “So I can rejoice in the fact that he no longer has to go through the chemo and the radiation and everything else. I just want to uplift that young man and say we will see him again one day. I love you Niko.”

Julie McKnight also shared a statement, through her rep, about her son’s passing on social media, stating that Niko passed away on May 29.

It is with profound sadness that Julie McKnight and family announce the passing of her beloved son Cole Nikolas McKnight, affectionately known as ‘Niko.’ on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Nikolas was a cherished husband, son, brother, grandson, uncle, and nephew whose warmth, laughter, and love touched the lives of all who knew him. Nikolas was a self taught artist of music and photography. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family and all those who held him dear. Julie McKnight has asked for privacy and continued prayers as the family navigates this incredibly difficult time. Mama Bear and the entire family appreciate the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the public.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Brian McKnight Jr., Brian McKnight, Niko McKnight arrive to the The love of R&B Grammy Party at Tru Hollywood on February 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Niko and his siblings, Brian Jr. and sister Briana, from a previous relationship, have been estranged from their father for the last few years, something the star addressed in 2019.

Niko first spoke publicly about his diagnosis at the beginning of 2024.

“Your boy got the big C • it’s beeen one hell of a ride so far but things are looking better now than they were before so cheers to that,” he wrote on Instagram. “Shout out to everyone in my corner and a super shoutout to my wife @phoenixelbow for saving my life (that’s a story for another day) let’s keep this momentum going and keep one prayer in the chamber for me yall. sh-ts gonna get better, i know it. also, don’t treat me different. i need looooove at all times.”

Niko leaves behind a wife, and many family and friends who love him. We’re thinking of them all at this time.