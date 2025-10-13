Should Black Women Embrace Bathhouse Culture? Absolutely.

AIRE

Globally, bathhouses have long been staples of wellness and relaxation. From banyas in Russia to hammams in Turkey and sentos in Japan, communal bathing is deeply rooted in many cultures. Here in the U.S., bathhouses are having a resurgence. Cities like New York and Chicago are home to buzzy new spaces, while hot springs in California, Colorado, and Arkansas are booked and busy as more people realize: a good soak really goes a long way.

Black women have always known that, though. We’ve long understood the value of a hot bath—after a long day, an intense workout, or during stressful seasons. So stepping into full-blown bathhouse culture? Honestly, it’s not that much of a leap.

Still, I had my doubts.

“So you just sit in water? And that’s relaxing?” I asked myself. I didn’t get it. My mind jumped to every possible stereotype: steamy rooms filled with hairy strangers, awkward silences, too much nudity. I was convinced it wouldn’t be my thing.

But I’m always down to try something new. So when I was invited to visit AIRE Ancient Baths’ newest location in Tribeca, I packed my swimsuit and kept an open mind.

The AIRE Experience

AIRE, around since 2001, has locations around the world, operating in eight cities abroad and in the U.S. Domestic spots include an Upper East Side location, the Tribeca site, Chicago, and a location in Los Angeles opening next year. London, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Sevilla, Vallromanes, Almería, along with a new Toroto spot, round out the international locations. Each AIRE operates with the same mission, which is to showcase the healing power of water.

I visited on an afternoon when I desperately needed to decompress. The shifting weather had my sinuses in disarray, and balancing work and motherhood had me drained. From the outside, AIRE looks like a chic boutique, nestled among design houses and galleries. But once inside, the mood shifts. Candles flicker. The lighting dims. The vibe is hushed and calming. I was welcomed, given a rundown of my experience, which would be close to two hours, and led into the women’s locker room, equipped with showers, as well as gorgeous black vanities and furniture to freshen up post-soak.

Once I got my locker and changed into my swimsuit and robe, I thought to myself: I probably won’t be here that long…

I was given a brief tour of the space, which once fully entered, is serene and quiet, the sounds of water swishing and spa-like music. People were able to talk in most areas, though those who did usually didn’t do so loudly. For those who preferred to hear nothing, there were areas that were specifically for quiet, so people could soak in peace.

I also got to see the sauna, the huge hot tub, the cold plunges, and the exfoliating pool (with a mound of scrub nearby to help you get rid of dead skin upon exit, and a shower to wash it all off). And at the top of the building was a pool that had an open roof (depending on the time of year) where the sun came in, and you could see the tall structures surrounding the establishment.

Time to Unwind

I began my bathhouse journey on the top floor. It seemed the least intimidating due to the light coming in and the fact that I was initially alone. Not knowing what to do in the warm baths, I just leaned up against a wall in the massive pool near jets and cycled my legs, humming and looking around. While I thought I might look foolish, I was actually relaxed in no time. As someone pretty tall (I’m close to 5’10”), soaking in my tub at home is only so relaxing because half of my body has to be up. So getting to really lie back in water and unwind, the sun on my face, was a wonderful change of pace.

Once a few women came to the pool, about 20 minutes later, I decided to exit to another pool. (Signs on the wall recommend not staying in any pool for more than 15 minutes so as not to end up dizzy.) I stepped down into the exfoliating pool next, which was even more relaxing. Shortly after, I scoured my body down with the scrub and then stepped into the accompanying shower. Whose skin can’t benefit from a good scrub?

From there, I floated between the sauna, which opened up my nose with its high temps and steam (pouring out every few minutes), the hot tub, which was bubbling in a highly inviting way, and even sat my legs in the cold plunge. (One of the lovely people working there told me that the lower body can handle incredible levels of cold, but the upper body struggles — my assumption was because of the organs, but feel free to research!)

My favorite place actually ended up being that quiet area I mentioned. It looked like one massive pool, with particular spots for individuals to swim into and lie back in. I did just that. Lying back and letting the warm water roll over me, the sounds soothed me. Before I knew it, I woke a while later. I can’t tell you how long I was asleep because obviously, I didn’t have my phone (it was also a no-no to protect the privacy of guests), and there weren’t clocks around, likely to let people unwind freely without feeling like they’re in a time crunch. However, there is a notice once sessions are coming to an end so you’re not completely out of the loop. That space completely unwound me. From there, I felt more inclined to try every space I entered a second time, with more of an open mind and even some excitement. Back to the sauna, back to the hot tub area, back in the hot and cold plunge, the exfoliating pool, and I wrapped up my time upstairs, where I started, floating with the sun shining down around me.

When I entered AIRE, I was unsure of what to expect, unclear about how sitting in warm pools could make me feel like a new woman. But after close to two hours, I did feel a lot less stressed. I could see how it could be self-care to come into the bathhouse after a workday, decompressing before either meeting up with friends for happy hour or heading home for dinner. Whatever you choose to do, the showers are there and the vanities as mentioned, to help you clean up. And there’s even a gadget that allows you to immediately dry your swimsuit and bag it so it’s dry before you head out the door.

The Benefits

The bathhouse experience offers community. While I was one of those people who came alone and appreciated the opportunity to enjoy the pools in solitude, a number of people came with someone else. Couples, girlfriends, and wellness aficionados were shuffling from pool to plunge, catching up, sitting close, and enjoying the experience together. It helps with pain relief. I’ve been on a five-day-a-week exercise kick for months now, training for something big (more to come!). And while I feel good, I also feel quite sore often. My muscles, particularly my legs and feet, are prone to fatigue these days, especially since so much of NYC living and working is walking, so getting to cope with muscle strain in the pools was a treat. The temps are also a dream if you’ve just had a long day and your muscles, and you overall, are tense. Opportunities to reflect. The mind is always buzzing. But when you’re sitting in a pool with very little going on but ethereal sounds playing from the speakers, you can’t help but just mentally zone out. It’s not the proper setting to think about bills or that laundry you still need to fold, which certainly aids in relaxation. Self-care at a reasonable cost. A bathhouse experience depending on the city and facility you try it, is not too bad. At AIRE in Tribeca, you can tour the thermal baths at your own pace for a range of time, 60 minutes to 90 minutes, for $140-$175. If that’s not a bill you’re able to foot often, it’s worthy of a monthly treat. If you have a bit more disposable income, the facility also offers luxurious spa packages that come with an additional tour of the pools at your own pace. It’s worth an investment. Weightless meditation? Count me in. In addition to the skin benefits and everything else I’ve mentioned, there’s something really cool about feeling lightweight. A part of daily stress is feeling like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders, but floating in these majestic baths allows you to find a respite. How can you be stressed out when you’re immersed in mineral-rich water, floating? It’s a different kind of meditation, one that as the business notes, is beneficial in healing.

Bathhouses offer something we all need: a pause. A place to reset. A practice that reconnects you with your body, your breath, and your peace. I enjoyed how calming and luxurious the experience was. And the way they organized the appointments, it never feels crowded. At most, I entered the sauna and pools and encountered about two to three other people. I moved freely from place to place, and my only struggle was perhaps keeping up with my robe. I’m pretty sure I picked up someone else’s after I fell asleep…

If there are bathhouses in your area, I would recommend you give it a try. If you happen to be in Chicago or New York or LA (soon!), consider visiting AIRE. The ancient bath experience offered is a top-tier introduction to the practice, and worthy of an appointment

— especially once temperatures drop, the holiday season looms, and life gets hectic. You might be surprised by how much you enjoy doing absolutely nothing, in warm water, for a while.