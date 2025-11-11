From R&B Yoga To Hip-Hop Cardio: 8 Must-Watch Fitness Channels By Black Women On YouTube

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

With the rhythms of fall ushering in a fresh start, many of us are reimagining our wellness routines—ditching pricey gym memberships for the ease and comfort of at-home workouts on YouTube. These days, as budgeting and self-care go hand in hand, YouTube has become a go-to spot for accessible, uplifting workouts that help us move, heal, and feel grounded.

This carefully curated list shines a spotlight on eight fitness channels that deliver fun, soothing, and culturally refreshing workouts. Think Yoga with Ramoni’s R&B-infused flows that cradle both mind and muscle, or and8 Fitness’s high-energy cardio sessions that turn your space into a full-on dancefloor moment set to today’s chart-topping women rappers.

Whether you crave the meditative stretch of a yoga practice or the pulse of a Pilates session that shapes and strengthens, this lineup offers something for every step of your fitness journey.

Article continues after video.

If your idea of cardio looks more like a dance break than a rigid class, and8 Fitness delivers in full. Created by twin sisters Danielle and Dominique, this choreography-based channel is part workout, part celebration. Each class features feel-good tracks from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, GloRilla, and Lizzo, paired with beginner-friendly moves that channel the confidence of a full-out dance floor moment. and8 brings rhythm and joy to every session, whether you’re shaking off the day or easing into a new one.

Article continues after video.

Based in Los Angeles, the certified yoga instructor and personal trainer invites you into healing spaces shaped by intention, breath, and early-2000s R&B. Her signature flows are soulful and beginner-friendly, ranging from “Yoga in Bed” stretches to slow-burn 25-minute sequences that melt tension and build strength. With guided breathwork, gentle cues, and a deep understanding of how Black women carry stress in the body, Ramoni creates a practice that feels nurturing and grounded.

Article continues after video.

With over a decade of experience teaching Pilates, and a background as both a registered nutritionist and professional dancer who’s shared the stage with artists like Chaka Khan and Kylie Minogue, Isa-Welly brings a truly holistic approach to online fitness. She goes beyond the mat with videos that are perfect for starting your day or winding down. Her routines focus on breath, alignment, and core strength to help you move better in everyday life. Expect a wellness experience designed to help you build lasting strength while feeling proud, safe, and strong in your body.

Article continues after video.

Kaleila Jordan’s upbeat vibe and easy-to-follow choreography turn every workout into a casual turn-up that’s equal parts fun and restorative. On her channel, you’ll find everything from Afrobeats Zumba and strength training to her viral 30-minute Twerk Tutorial. Jordan’s workouts celebrate culture and confidence, helping you sweat, smile, and have fun while reconnecting with your body.

Article continues after video.

Anabelle, the creator behind Brown Yogi Girl, offers a calming, intentional space for movement that feels like medicine. Her channel features a wide range of beginner-friendly yoga, strength training, and mobility flows, including Egyptian/Kemetic yoga and prenatal sessions, all designed to help you feel grounded and strong. With no equipment and no pressure, offerings focus on building confidence and connection through mindful movement.

Article continues after video.

Gentle, effective, and refreshingly down-to-earth, Arianna Elizabeth’s YouTube channel is your go-to for beginner-friendly Pilates, yoga, and strength training workouts. You’ll also find calming extras like brown noise and guided breathwork. Whether you’re coping with back pain, stretching toward splits, or simply meditating in your car, her range of videos helps bring calm and consistency to a wellness routine.

Article continues after video.

Led by LA-based instructor Morgan, aka “MoJo,” this Pilates-focused YouTube channel makes movement feel playful and doable. With creative full-body flows, relatable wellness insights, and a down-to-earth vibe, Move with Mojo is ideal for those looking for accessible Pilates and home workouts that feel like something you want to do, not just something you should.

Article continues after video.

Get ready to sweat and move to the rhythm of Afrobeats. Afrifitness blends high-energy workouts with music that invites your body to move and groove while having fun, like the 25-minute Indoor Dance Walking Routine. Think of it as your virtual dance floor meets gym, powered by the upbeat sounds of the diaspora.