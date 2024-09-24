Feel Very Mindful And Very *Demure* With Happier’s New App For ‘Bad Meditators’

Getty

Do you have trouble meditating? You aren’t alone. Nearly 96% of people have thought about meditating but didn’t follow through — and of the few who have, 70% feel they aren’t doing it correctly.

The Happier app is where meditation meets you where you are. Meditation isn’t a quick fix; it’s a messy, imperfect journey that can change your life. But other apps sold you the myth of instant zen.

On September 10th, Ten Percent Happier evolves to Happier—a mindfulness and meditation app designed to meet you where you are. We knew meditation apps needed change, so we ‘began again.’ With over 500 meditations from the best teachers on the planet, our app is personalized for what’s going on in your life. We focus on progress, not perfection. Every month, check in with us to create a personalized meditation plan around your goals and needs. Experience a meditation app that adapts to your real life, helping you get more out of meditation and give more to your life.

On September 10th, the Ten Percent Happier app evolved to Happier: a new app experience designed to challenge the unrealistic expectations set by the meditation industry (including the previous Ten Percent Happier), and truly meet users where they are — with a more personalized approach that adapts over time.

Alongside a new app experience, Happier is launching the world’s first Meditation Make-Good campaign to acknowledge that meditation apps often push perfection over progress. From September 17th through October 17th, Happier will give away free 1-year subscriptions to those who’ve struggled with meditation, plus a 5-year money-back promise.

The redesigned Happier app includes new features to help guide your practice, such as:

Monthly Check-Ins: These new check-ins help people reflect on and reset intentions with four goals: Taking A Break, Ebb, Flow, and Focused Flow, to show your progress against your goals throughout the month.

AI-Powered Recommendations: Happier creates a monthly content plan and now offers personalized, AI-assisted recommendations in a mobile-friendly, scrollable format.

On-The-Go Mindfulness: These new practice methods don’t require the user to sit down and meditate if there’s limited time, but instead offer a mix of familiar and new practices, making it easy to fit mindfulness intl any part of your day.

Personalized plans: The app creates customized plans that evolve with you as you set goals and track your progress.

Flexible options: The app offers mindful activities for different schedules and moods, whether you have five minutes or 50.

Embrace imperfection: The app encourages you to embrace the journey with all its ups and downs.

Expert content: The app features content from world-renowned teachers who regularly provide fresh content.

Search by topic: You can search for meditations on topics that are worrying you, such as “parenting,” “anger,” or “money”.

Search by teacher: You can search for meditations by teacher.

Walking meditations: The app offers walking meditations, such as the “Natural Walking Meditation”.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play. It has two levels of access: free and subscribed. The subscription options are annual at $99.99 per year or monthly at $14.99 per month.