Al Roker Recovers After Being Hospitalized For Blood Clots In His Leg And Lungs

The Today show weather anchor, Al Roker, who is 68, is on the mend after a health condition sent him to the hospital last week. Roker has been absent from the NBC morning show for several weeks. This morning, he updated the public on his health progress via Instagram, revealing he’s been receiving medical treatment for blood clots.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” wrote Roker, showcasing a photo of a beautiful bouquet and an NBC News Weather mug. “Last week, I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs.”

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he said.

Roker concluded, “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers, and I hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

While Roker has been dealing with his health issues, Dylan Dreyer has been filling in for him Today. Roker’s colleagues, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly, sent their good wishes on Friday’s show.

“He’s in good spirits; we’ve all talked to him,” said Guthrie, 50, with co-anchor Kotb, 58, stressing, “He’s in great spirits.”

“Not that you need us to tell you how incredible Al is but the first time I called him, he immediately said, ‘Hey Dylly Dill, how are the boys?’ ” Kotb added, noting his positivity and interest in her family even at a time of personal concern: “How are you going to ask about the kids? That’s classic Al.”

Roker has been a household name and staple on Today as the program’s premiere weather anchor since 1996. In late September, after testing positive for COVID-19, he took a medical leave from the show.

In 2020 Roker went public with his prostate cancer diagnosis to spotlight the number of men diagnosed with the disease. We hope Roker continues recovering and look forward to seeing him back on our television screens.