Al Roker Gives a Health Update On The Today Show

Al Roker returned home last week and is letting fans and viewers know how he’s doing. The 68-year-old dialed into the Today show to share the update during a chat with his co-workers via Zoom.

“It’s good to be home. It’s good to see your faces,” Roker said warmly. Roker also has a candid moment, sharing that his recent health challenges have been the most difficult to date.

“Listen, it’s been a tough slog. I’m not going to deny this. It’s been the hardest one yet,” the weatherman said. “ You know, I’ve had my share of surgeries. But it gives you profound gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

For fans eager to see Roker back on their screens sharing weather updates, he won’t be returning just yet. As usual, the NBC star says he still has more healing before returning to business.

“You lose a certain muscle mass every week in the hospital. I was in the hospital for four weeks,” he shared. “It’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day and occupational therapy. I’ve got just to get my strength back.”

While he still has somewhat of an uphill battle ahead of him, Roker reports feeling “good” and “strong” and says he’s feeling better as the days go by.

“I made dinner last night,” he shared. “It’s going to be a little bit of a slog. But many people have to deal with a lot more with fewer resources, so I’m very fortunate, blessed to have the resources I’ve had.”

The father and husband’s family have been crucial to his healing journey, and he acknowledges them during the call. He said his wife, Deborah Roberts, and daughters, Courtney and Leila, supported him. His son, Nick, will also be coming home from college soon.

Aside from Roker’s immediate family, friends such as co-anchor Hoda Kotb have also been showing moral support. Roker joked that she’s been such a regular visitor at the hospital they gave her the nickname of an “honorary doctor.”

We wish Roker a speedy recovery and hope to see him back reporting the weather soon.