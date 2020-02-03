Zoë Kravitz’s Sexy Short Cut Will Make You Rethink Long Hair

Photo: Getty

Until now, I’ve been itching for long layers. Zoë Kravitz showed up at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night, and suddenly that all changed.

The Big Little Lies actress took to the red carpet in a sexy short cut and a stunning floor-length gown, but the former had me fixated.

The super chic hairstyle is nothing new for the 31-year-old, but something about Kravitz’s jet-black pixie has me looking at short hair differently. And now I’m wondering if I can pull it off.

For a little assurance and inspiration, I dug through the archives of Zoë Kravitz’s best red-carpet moments.

Check out the looks below, and I guarantee you’ll consider chopping off your locks too.