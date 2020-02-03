Zoë Kravitz’s Sexy Short Cut Will Make You Rethink Long Hair

Until now, I’ve been itching for long layers. Zoë Kravitz showed up at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night, and suddenly that all changed.
The Big Little Lies actress took to the red carpet in a sexy short cut and a stunning floor-length gown, but the former had me fixated.
The super chic hairstyle is nothing new for the 31-year-old, but something about Kravitz’s jet-black pixie has me looking at short hair differently. And now I’m wondering if I can pull it off.
For a little assurance and inspiration, I dug through the archives of Zoë Kravitz’s best red-carpet moments.
Check out the looks below, and I guarantee you’ll consider chopping off your locks too.
Zoë Kravitz was spotted at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in short hair.
Zoë Kravitz was spotted at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in short hair.
Zoë Kravitz was spotted at the BAMcinemaFest 2017 in short hair.
Zoë Kravitz was spotted at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party in short hair.
Zoë Kravitz was spotted at the 74th Venice Film Festival in short hair.
Zoë Kravitz was spotted at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in short hair.
Zoë Kravitz was spotted at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in short hair.