Tina Knowles-Lawson Almost Looks Unrecognizable In Short Hair

Photo: Getty

Not only can we count on Tina Knowles-Lawson to make us chuckle with a corny joke, but we can also depend on her to share adorable throwback photos of our beloved Queen Bey.

In typical fashion, Knowles-Lawson took to Instagram on Tuesday with an old picture, but this time, we almost didn’t recognize the woman in it.

Like Beyoncé, the woman in the photograph appears to have golden brown skin and effortless allure, but she was also donning a jet-black crop, prompting us to pose the question, “Who dis woman?”

If it weren’t for the post’s caption, we wouldn’t have known the stunning figure was Mama Knowles herself.

While Knowles-Lawson is no doubt gorgeous, many of us have never seen the 66-year-old in short black hair, and fans stan the look.

“You just fine,” one fan commented. “Beyoncé stole your whole face,” said another.

It’s clear that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree when it comes to the Knowles women. They can effortlessly pull off any look