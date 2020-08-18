Tiffany Haddish Lets Her Man Cut Her Hair

Photo: Getty

You might have heard that short hair requires a lot of maintenance, but that could depend on who you’re dating.

During her virtual appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday night, actress Tiffany Haddish, who shaved her head on Instagram Live last month, revealed that she has been able to maintain her buzz cut with a little help from her new boyfriend, Common.

“My man cut it for me last week. I’m like cutting it every two weeks,” Haddish told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Haddish confirmed her relationship with the hip-hop artist weeks earlier during an episode of the Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, and she admitted that Common thinks her bald head is beautiful.

Haddish also told Fallon that quarantine was the perfect time for her to make the big chop.

“I always wanted to do it. For years I’ve been talking about cutting my hair,” said Haddish. “And you know this whole quarantine and everything made me think, Well, why not now? I’m not going to be on any red carpets. And if I do have to be on something, they always put me in wigs anyways, and now the wigs fit better. So I was just like, ‘Let’s go for it.’ ”