This New Hair Trend Will Cost You Less Than $3

Photo Instagram/@kandi

Doing your hair doesn’t have to cost you a fortune. There are some hairstyles you can do yourself, and regardless of your skill level and budget. The year’s biggest hair trend (so far) is one of them, and in most places, it will only cost you $2.

The ponytail braid is affordable and stylish, which explains why we’ve been seeing so many women stun in the simple style– celebrities included. We’ve spotted stars like Issa Rae, Alicia Keys, and La La Anthony slay the dope ‘do, and with a single pack of braiding hair, you can too.

To get the look, pull your strands up into a ponytail and add the braiding hair. A quick YouTube search for “ponytail braids” will populate a handful of tutorials that are super easy to follow.

To see how celebrities are rocking the trend, take a look at the gallery below.

01 La La Anthony Photo: Instagram/@kiyahwright 02 Kandi Burruss Photo: Instagram/@kandi 03 Alicia Keys Photo: Instagram/@aliciakeys 04 Issa Rae Photo: Instagram/@lovingyourhair 05 Yara Shahidi Photo: Instagram/@rio_hair

