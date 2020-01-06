Photo: Getty

When you envision red-carpet hair, you may instantly think of updos and long layers. But a handful of celebrities opted for head-turning haircuts on Sunday night at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills California, we spotted stars in pretty pixies, chin-length bobs, and edgy undercuts that made us do a double-take. And now, we’re ready to reach for our scissors.

A big chop is a perfect way to start the new year and jump-start the journey to healthier hair.

To get you inspired, we rounded up the stunning crops we spotted last night on the red carpet.

01 Sibley Scoles This year, show off your wild side with an edgy undercut. Photo: Getty 02 Zoe Kravitz A pixie cut is the perfect way to frame your pretty face. Photo: Getty 03 Kerry Washington If you don't want to go super short, then try this chic chin-length crop. Photo: Getty 04 Tiffany Haddish Whether short or long, layers are always a good idea. Photo: Getty 05 Cynthia Erivo This cool cut and icy blond hue is perfect for the winter months. Photo: Getty

