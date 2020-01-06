The Best Beauty Looks From The Golden Globes After-Party
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

Awards season is underway, which means we’ll be seeing a plethora of head-turning beauty looks from the red carpets to the after-parties. And on Sunday night at InStyle’s Golden Globes bash, celebrities gave us a preview of what’s to come.

We spotted cascading curls and cool updos, along with eye-catching makeup looks that have us ready to level-up our highlighting and contouring game.

Zoe Kravitz was spotted flaunting a face-framing pixie cut that would make anyone consider lopping off their locks, and Storm Reid rocked a mesmerizing makeup look that left us green with envy.

To see the best beauty looks from the night, check out the stunning stars in the gallery below.

01
Tika Sumpter
Photo: Getty
02
Aja Naomi King
03
Jasmine Sanders
Photo: Getty
04
Skai Jackson
Photo: Getty
05
La La Anthony
Photo: Getty
06
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Getty
07
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Photo: Getty
08
Garcelle Beauvais
Photo: Getty
09
Lisa Bonet
Photo: Getty
10
Storm Reid
Photo: Getty
11
Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty
12
Melanie Liburd
Photo: Getty
Share :
TOPICS: