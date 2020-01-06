The Best Beauty Looks From The Golden Globes After-Party

Photo: Getty

Awards season is underway, which means we’ll be seeing a plethora of head-turning beauty looks from the red carpets to the after-parties. And on Sunday night at InStyle’s Golden Globes bash, celebrities gave us a preview of what’s to come.

We spotted cascading curls and cool updos, along with eye-catching makeup looks that have us ready to level-up our highlighting and contouring game.

Zoe Kravitz was spotted flaunting a face-framing pixie cut that would make anyone consider lopping off their locks, and Storm Reid rocked a mesmerizing makeup look that left us green with envy.

To see the best beauty looks from the night, check out the stunning stars in the gallery below.

01 Tika Sumpter Photo: Getty 02 Aja Naomi King 03 Jasmine Sanders Photo: Getty 04 Skai Jackson Photo: Getty 05 La La Anthony Photo: Getty 06 Yara Shahidi Photo: Getty 07 Gugu Mbatha-Raw Photo: Getty 08 Garcelle Beauvais Photo: Getty 09 Lisa Bonet Photo: Getty 10 Storm Reid Photo: Getty 11 Zoe Kravitz Photo: Getty 12 Melanie Liburd Photo: Getty

Share :