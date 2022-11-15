WATCH | Meet the Curlfriends

What started as a class project has turned into a passion for the artist behind Healthy Roots Dolls. Get to know the company’s CEO and Founder, Yelitsa Jean-Charles and discover what drives her to create these gorgeous dolls.



While attending the Rhode Island School of Design, Yelitsa was given an assignment where she reimagined Rapunzel as a Black girl with natural curls. After hearing from hundreds of people on social media expressing that they wished they had a doll that looked like them and could style their hair, Healthy Roots Dolls was born. “I asked myself, what can I do as an artist to combat this issue so girls who come after me love themselves just the way they are,” says Yelitsa. “So, I took the class project, designed a real doll, and took it to market.”

