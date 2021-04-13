Style and Hydrate Your Natural Tresses with Creme of Nature’s Pure Honey Styling Products

Getty Images

No need to sacrifice dry brittle hair for a great hairstyle. Rock your wash ’n go or twist out without the daunting fear of your hair looking or feeling dry. The right combination of products will surely keep your curls defined, hydrated, and soft, without the shrinkage.

One of the biggest challenges with naturally curly hair is dealing with dry, brittle tresses, and without the right products, you may struggle to keep your curls always hydrated. The key is to use products that specialize in moisturizing, not just shampoos, and conditioners. Your styling products should be just as nourishing as your wash day staples.

Enter Creme of Nature’s Pure Honey styling line to combat this issue. This collection is known to target dry and dehydrated hair to provide essential moisture, softness, and smoothness where your hair needs it, without weighing it down—the result: hydrated, shinier strands.

Achieve all your natural hairstyles from twist outs, braids outs, Bantu knots, and wash ’n go’s, with one or a cocktail of the Pure Honey styling moisture-rich collection that is sure to keep your curls popping.

For the perfect wash-and-go, try the Shrinkage Defense Curling Jelly. Elongates, defines, and smooths curls. Also, detangles and eliminates frizz with manageable hold. Simply apply to soaking wet detangled hair. Scrunch hair all over in small sections to create desired curls. To dry, use a diffuser or air dry. Finish with Pure Honey Lightweight Shine Mist for added shine.

Cream vs. jelly? Search no more. If you prefer a cream-based styling product over a jelly, try the Pure Honey Moisture Whip Twisting Cream. Whatever style you decide to create, this product will define, add shine, and elongate curls while providing long-lasting hold. Just scoop out a liberal amount, apply to damp hair, and smooth downward on small sections using your fingertips. Then twist, shingle, or coil.

If you love a twist out, the Twist & Hold Defining Custard is your BFF. This product willdefine and add shine to your curls, moisturize and tame frizz, with long-lasting soft hold. Make sure you apply from root ends for best results. *This is a great product to cocktail with any of the other Pure Honey styling products.

Another excellent wash-and-go product is the Shrinkage Defense Curl Activator. If you have a looser curl type, this will work wonders. After cleansing and conditioning hair with the Pure Honey shampoo and conditioner, section towel-dried hair and apply product section by section, and be sure to detangle each section. For best results make the section small to medium, so your curls don’t clump together. This will also allow your tresses to absorb the product evenly. Next, style using your fingers to define curls and air dry.

Finally, finish your style by laying down your edges with the Pure Honey Moisture Infusion Edge Control with 24-hour hold and control, and a spritz of the Pure Honey Lightweight Shine Mist for brilliant shine, all-day frizz control, and humidity resistance.

Creme of Nature Pure Honey Collection is available at select Walmart, Sally Beauty, Rite Aid, and other beauty supply stores.