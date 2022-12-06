WATCH | SheaMoisture Wants You to “Do You” When it Comes To Your Hair

A worldwide staple in the Black community, SheaMoisture has been around for over 30 years. A strong advocate for embracing black hair and all the kinks, curls and beauty that comes with it, the global brand continues to champion the world of black hair, and wants black women to simply “Do You.”

With the ‘Do You’ campaign, SheaMoisture wants to highlight different ways to style and embrace Black hair, unique to every individual. With a wide variety of options from buzz cut, braids, long or short, short curly, kinky and straight styles, the overall mission is to embrace your individuality and set yourself free.

SheaMoisture offers hundreds of products to nourish, style and strengthen hair for every hair type across the spectrum.

