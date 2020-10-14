SheaMoisture Taps Black Female Artist For Campaign

Mostly everyone has fallen accustom to one or two SheaMoisture products in their beauty cabinet and the brand’s latest campaign showcases that its reign in the natural hair community is not stopping any time soon.

For its latest project, the beauty and personal care brand launched, “It Comes Naturally,” an unapologetic celebration of Black women, and solidifies the message of the brand’s long standing commitment to women of color. “SheaMoisture was founded as a response to needs in our community, not only for premium products celebrating our natural hair, but also institutional and cultural needs,” SheaMoisture CEO Cara Sabin exclaimed in a statement. “We’re proud to introduce this campaign, a true labor of love and an uncompromised collaboration with other Black voices and storytellers.”

For this particular campaign, SheaMoisture tapped six Black female artist; Monica Ahanonu, Rachelle Baker, Bisa Butler, Alexis Eke, Linda Mawala, and Reyna Noriega to help with this campaign. Each were asked to mock up illustrations that bring to life the stories, legacy, and heritage carried by Black women through diffrent generations.

In correlation with this project SheaMoisture also announced its new, unprecedented pledge to commit proceeds from products sold as an investment to Black women entrepreneurs. This comes in conjunction with the beauty brand launching a series of social initiatives within the last few months.

Check out the “It Comes Naturally” campaign below. For more information visit www.sheamoisture.com.