Getty Images

For so long the hair care industry focused on just the look and health of our strands because scalp care just didn’t sound buzzy or fun. But if you talk to any trichologist, dermatologist, or professional hairstylist they’ll tell you that hair care is scalp care.

Of course we need to treat our tresses, but our scalps are just as important to pamper in order to promote hair growth and stave off hair loss and scalp conditions. And when it comes to our sensitive curls, not just anything will do the job.

These 10 scalp treatments and cleansers are perfect for textured hair, no matter the condition it’s in. Start getting your hair health back today by starting at the root.

Editor’s Note: When ordering non-essential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip, or even offering a simple “thank you”. Stay safe!