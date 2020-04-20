10 Scalp Cleansers Perfect For Textured Hair
By Shalwah Evans ·

For so long the hair care industry focused on just the look and health of our strands because scalp care just didn’t sound buzzy or fun. But if you talk to any trichologist, dermatologist, or professional hairstylist they’ll tell you that hair care is scalp care.

Of course we need to treat our tresses, but our scalps are just as important to pamper in order to promote hair growth and stave off hair loss and scalp conditions. And when it comes to our sensitive curls, not just anything will do the job.

These 10 scalp treatments and cleansers are perfect for textured hair, no matter the condition it’s in. Start getting your hair health back today by starting at the root.

01
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
Packed with the potency of apple cider vinegar, this rinse will leave your scalp and hair feeling like they just got a professional tune up.
02
René Furterer Paris Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate
A little goes a long way with this potent hair treatment that cleanses and promotes growth for low porosity curls.
03
Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight
This new aloe infused shampoo cleanses from the scalp to the tip to keep your textured tresses free from product buildup.
04
Cantu Hair & Scalp Masque
This easy-to-use mask nourishes the scalp and combats dryness while restoring moisture to the hair.
05
TPH by TARAJI Never Salty Sugar Scalp Scrub
Made for all hair textures, this sugar scrub is like giving your scalp a luxury facial.
06
PHYTO Phytopolléine Botanical Scalp Treatment
No matter the reason for your hair woes, this treatment of essential oils will combat them in order to optimize your hair growth.
07
Kristin Ess Weightless Hydration Daily Scalp + Hair Mask
This lightweight whipped scalp mask is especially great for people with fine textured hair, and low porosity textured hair.
08
Oribe Serene Scalp Exfoliating Scrub
For a luxury scalp purifying and detoxifying experience try this scrub before you shampoo.
09
TPH by Taraji Master Cleanse
This targeted cleansers special nozzle ensures that the product gets directly to the scalp to clean and nourish. Just make sure to use in the shower because it's a wash; it's very wet.
10
African Pride Braid & Scalp Cleansing Rinse
From a tried-and-true Black girl approved brand, this rinse has all the oils we love and is perfect for getting to the scalp even underneath protective styles.
