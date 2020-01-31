Leave it to Rihanna to go long when everyone’s going short. And leave it her to go lavender when everyone else is going red. If you were thinking of adding a new color to your tresses for your special Valentine’s Day plans, a bright purple hue might be exactly what you need.

The singer and entrepreneur’s latest Instagram post might be promoting her lingerie line, but it’s her bouncy lavender bob that we want to don on the day of love. There’s nothing savage about it, as it oozes with romance, softness, and femininity.

We couldn’t remember when we last saw our favorite bad gal in purple tresses, or in a full bob. But we can tell you that we love it. It’s a regal color that looks good on melanin-rich beauties. And it’s an absolute do to brighten up the winter season, and to welcome spring.

If you’re not all the way sold on the color as a permanent change, try a fun wig like Rihanna’s to tap into your savage alter ego.

