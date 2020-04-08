‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Kandi Burruss Is Here For Her Daughter’s New Look

Photo: Getty

Not having access to hairstylists is one the reason why you may be tempted to make a big chop while in quarantine. Or you may want a fresh start like Real Housewives of Atlanta teen Riley Burruss who debuted a short new do in a Tik Tok video early this week.

Alongside her mom Kandi Burruss, Riley flaunts a fabulous TWA (tiny weeny afro) in the clip, which is a departure from the long extensions we’ve grown accustomed to seeing her in over the years.

Although the hairstyle is different for the 17-year-old, it’s undoubtedly becoming, and her mom is here for the new look.

” I like her afro,” Kandi captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, that reveals why Riley decided to make the big chop. “Her hair was damaged & she wanted to cut it short & start all over. “

Celebrity hairstylist and friend to the show (RHOA) Derek Jae is responsible for the stunning crop.