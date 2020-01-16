Tail-Blazing

Photo: By Daniel G. Castrillon

Crown Jewels

You won’t find these glittery gems at a jewelry store. Instead head to your local craft shop for an assortment of baubles to bedazzle you locks. The hair jewelry trend took off a few seasons ago, but rings, pearls and blinged out barrettes are back to spice up coifs from the run-way to reality.

Photo: By Daniel G. Castrillon

Ulla Johnson vest, and dress , modaoperandi.com

Twists And Textiles

Cold weather isn’t the only reason why we’re breaking out our scarves this winter. We’re also wrapping the accessory around our hair. Threading beautiful bandannas through our tresses is a pretty way to personalize our ponytails. Fabric-infused braids are among our favorite hair trends from the Spring 2020 runway.

Photo: By Daniel G. Castrillon

Tory Burch shirt ($398), skirt ($498), scarves (worn as hair accessories), $128 each, neckerchief (worn as hair accessory), $78, all at toryburch.com .

Suspended Strands

Ponytails don’t have to fall down your back. Sometimes they defy gravity and extend to the sky. This look is sure to stand out from the popular straight and silky styles.

Photo: By Daniel G. Castrillon

Tory Burch coat, $898, toryburch.com. Ariana Boussard-Reifel earrings, $325, arianaboussardreifel.com .

For this style you’ll need 20-gauge stem wires, one pack of Marley Braid hair, Shine ‘n Jam Extra Hold gel and elastic bands,” says hair guru Nicole Newland, aka Nicky B.”

Cool Ornaments

When it comes to our ponytails, there are no rules. Adorn them with eye-catching embellishments or dynamic decals for extra dimension. Our manes are our canvas.

Photo: By Daniel G. Castrillon

Tory Burch dress, $398, toryburch.com. Mounser earrings, $255, mounser.com .

Textures And Tools

A beauty supply chain isn’t the only place to find fab hair accessories. Amazing accessories are also available at your local hardware store. Instead of securing your ponytail with a simple scrunchie, add elements that will instantly up the wow factor, such as these sleek and inexpensive metal zip ties.

Photo: By Daniel G. Castrillon

Rebecca Taylor dress, $595, rebeccataylor.com .

“For this look you’ll need metal zip ties, hairpins, gel and textured curly hair extensions,” says the Brooklyn-based Nicky B.”

