If Your Curls Need More Moisture, Ouidad’s New Coil Infusion Collection Is A Dream Come True

I can’t even begin to tell you how dry my 4c curls are. Lately, they feel drier than the Saharah desert and that’s after a deep condition and oil treatment. It’s a real bummer. What’s more? They are seemingly drier and frayed in the summer months.

“Curly hair grows out of an oval-shaped follicle, that’s what causes the strand to be curly,” says celebrity hairstylist Chuck Amos. “And at every bend and twist of each curl, coil, or zig-zag coil, the strand is weakest at those curves, making your curls prone to dryness, frizz, and breakage. [You must moisturize] your hair and scalp so it penetrates to the cuticle, which is the center strength of each curly strand you have.”

To get more moisture into my curly strands, I’m looking for products that cleanse thoroughly and moisturize deeply at the same time. That’s why I’m all about Ouidad’s new coil infusion collection that contains a clarifying shampoo, a cleansing conditioner, a deep conditioner to give my hair and scalp total moisture. And for styling and maintaining your look, the moisture-infused primer, gel-cream, and gel oil are a perfect combination to keep my curls, moisturized, frizz-free, while encouraging their natural definition.

“It is also very important that you have daily styling products that not only tame your curls for a long-lasting style, but contain moisturizing ingredients that help maintain the moisture and strength of your curls daily, even during touch-ups,” says Amos.

As a bonus, each product contains shea butter for extra moisturization, black castor oil for strength, and aloe for soothing, among others. Check out each item in the collection below.

Loading the player...