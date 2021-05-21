If Your Curls Need More Moisture, Ouidad’s New Coil Infusion Collection Is A Dream Come True
I can’t even begin to tell you how dry my 4c curls are. Lately, they feel drier than the Saharah desert and that’s after a deep condition and oil treatment. It’s a real bummer. What’s more? They are seemingly drier and frayed in the summer months. 

“Curly hair grows out of an oval-shaped follicle, that’s what causes the strand to be curly,” says celebrity hairstylist Chuck Amos. “And at every bend and twist of each curl, coil, or zig-zag coil, the strand is weakest at those curves, making your curls prone to dryness, frizz, and breakage. [You must moisturize] your hair and scalp so it penetrates to the cuticle, which is the center strength of each curly strand you have.”

To get more moisture into my curly strands, I’m looking for products that cleanse thoroughly and moisturize deeply at the same time. That’s why I’m all about Ouidad’s new coil infusion collection that contains a clarifying shampoo, a cleansing conditioner, a deep conditioner to give my hair and scalp total moisture. And for styling and maintaining your look, the moisture-infused primer, gel-cream, and gel oil are a perfect combination to keep my curls, moisturized, frizz-free, while encouraging their natural definition. 

 “It is also very important that you have daily styling products that not only tame your curls for a long-lasting style, but contain moisturizing ingredients that help maintain the moisture and strength of your curls daily, even during touch-ups,” says Amos. 

As a bonus, each product contains shea butter for extra moisturization, black castor oil for strength, and aloe for soothing, among others. Check out each item in the collection below. 

Coil Infusion™ Like New Gentle Clarifying Shampoo
Ouidad’s Like New Gentle Clarifying Shampoo infuses moisture with shea butter and açaí extract, grape seed oil and Brazilian bruiti fruit oil, all while using plant-based ingredients to deeply cleanse your strands and scalp.
available at ouidad.com $36 Buy Now
Coil Infusion™ Give A Boost Styling + Shaping Gel Cream
“This gel-cream won’t flake or leave curls hard and crusty, even when layering them,” says Amos. “Curls are then moisturized and have a lasting soft and touchable feel to them.”
available at ouidad.com $30 Buy Now
Coil Infusion™ Drink Up Cleansing Conditioner
This cleansing conditioner contains açaí extract to help detangle hair, black castor oil for its strengthening properties and buriti fruit oil to nourish coils.
available at ouidad.com $36 Buy Now
Coil Infusion™ Good Shape Defining Gel
This oil-based gel formula is great for protective styling like twist outs, locs and braids.
available at ouidad.com $30 Buy Now
Coil Infusion™ Soft Stretch Priming Milk
Use to seal moisture or as a treatment after a protective style to detangle, restore moisture and maintain definition.
available at ouidad.com $28 Buy Now

