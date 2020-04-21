Watch Oprah’s Longtime Partner Stedman Graham Show Off His Hair Cutting Skills At Home

Photo: Getty

There are a hundred things that could go wrong while cutting your own hair in self-isolation. So it’s no wonder why Oprah’s “daughter girl,” Thando Dlomo, enlisted the mogul’s longtime partner Stedman Graham to give her a haircut.

On Monday, Oprah shared a video on Instagram of the Identity Leadership author showing off his hair cutting skills, and the hilarious visual is a reminder of how stressful cutting your hair can be, and especially if it’s your first time.

“We’re all having to make do. With no hairdressers. No barbers,” Oprah captioned the post. “My daughter girl @thando_d convinced @stedmangraham to give her a haircut. His first time with clippers. Stressful for some. Hilarious for others,” added Oprah. And for Dlomo, It was the former.

“When Uncles Sted said he’d be happy to give me a haircut, there was an assurance on his face and I confidently said yes to the kind gesture. But, boy, did things take a turn, when it was time for action and he revealed he’d actually never cut hair before,” said Dlomo. “Stress, at an all-time high!”

Fortunately, the ordeal worked out, and Dlomo took to Instagram to show off her fresh crop.

“Whew! It worked out, guys. S/o to my Uncle Sted,” she captioned the post. “Lesson of the day: #TrustTheProcess.”