5 Expert Tips For Making Thin Hair Look Thick

Photo: Getty

As someone with fine hair, I know how challenging it can be to find hairstyles that won’t overexpose your scalp and hairline. This is why, for years, I wore my hair in extensions and wigs until I discovered sneaky tricks for making my strands look thick. And if you’re still going through the thin hair struggle, it’s about time you discovered them too.

That’s why we tapped stylist and beauty expert Gina Rivera, to share the best hacks for getting fuller-looking hair. And there’s plenty, from hair powders to thickening sprays to hairstyling techniques. So grab your pens, and get ready to take notes.

1. Use The Right Shampoo and Conditioner

“It’s very important to begin with a shampoo and conditioner that promote hair health. I recommend something that includes biotin, collagen and B vitamins, ” said Rivera

OGX Thick and Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo, $6

Photo: Target

2. Get To The Root

“Root boosters can be very helpful. I like Moroccanoil Root Boost because it’s very light weight which prevents weighing down hair that may be thin,” Rivera told ESSENCE.

Moroccanoil Root Boost, $29

Photo: Sephora

3. Use Hair Spray

“When styling, it’s very important to use a hair spray that allows for movement and that isn’t too heavy,” shared Rivera.

Oribe Serene Scalp Thickening Treatment Spray, $76

Photo: Oribe

4. Switch Up Your Hairstyle

“Bobs are a go to cut for so many reasons. I especially like the asymmetrical bob for thin hair. The longer length on one side tends to adds dimension to your hair and can enhance facial features. For extra volume, the asymmetrical bob can also be worn with a deep side part which can add the illusion of more hair at the crown,” said Rivera.

Photo: Getty

5. Don’t Over Style Your Hair

“Stay away from over styling. If you do style with tools, make sure to always use a heat protectant product first and keep the heat on low,” said Rivera.

Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat-Protect Spray,$5

Photo: Walmart





Share :