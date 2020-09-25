Missy Elliott’s New Haircut Looks Like It Came Straight From The ’90s

Erika Goldring

On Thursday, Missy Elliott resurrected one of her most iconic hairdos—a sleek face-framing pixie cut—and it looks like it came straight from the ’90s.

The legendary multi-talent has a catalog of “Supa Dupa Fly” hairstyles, which range from boundary-pushing mullets to fancy finger waves, but the cropped look is our favorite by far.

Along with an Instagram video of the nostalgic do—executed by celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck—Missy shared a caption, which her fans might read with excitement and crushing disappointment.

“Welp back to my short hair days just for a lil bit,” wrote Missy.

It appears the short crop will be short-lived, which makes sense considering Missy is the queen of hair transformations.

We’re just happy to see the style make a comeback even if it’s brief.