Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj And More Heat Up Pride Month With Colorful Hair

Rainbow hair is a revolving beauty trend that returns each Pride Month. So it’s no wonder why celebrities are taking to Instagram with colorful coifs.

In recent photos shared to Instagram, both rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj appear in technicolored tresses. And their dynamic dos are a reminder of the countless ways we can show off our pride with our hair.

We can rock colorful curls like hot girl Meg or sport long, lively locks like Nicki. And it seems as though fans are already taking a cue from the chart-topping artists.

Here’s a look at a few of the beautiful women on Instagram who are proudly letting their ombré hair patterns and pride shine.