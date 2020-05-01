Leomie Anderson Switched Up Her Quarantine Look And It Will Make You Want A Wig Stat
Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

Like the rest of us, supermodel Leomie Anderson has been experimenting with different hairstyles during quarantine. We’ve seen the runway slayer rock everything from beautiful waist-length box braids to her natural curls, which she coiffed into a glorious afro. However, let the records show that her latest hair transformation is the sexiest to date.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 27-year-old debuted a hot new do: 24 inches (best guesstimate) of sleek jet-black hair, pressed bone straight, and blunt cut bangs. And if you’re looking for hair inspiration, it’s the perfect look for spicing up your quarantine life.

View this post on Instagram

New quarantine look, who dis 🗣

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

Photo: Instagram/ @leomieanderson

“New quarantine look, who dis,” Leomie captioned the post. And although hair salons are closed you can still score a new do.

In the comments section, Leomie revealed she’s rocking a wig. So if you need options, check here.
