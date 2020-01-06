Photo: Getty

Finding products that will make our hair shine without weighing it down can be challenging. So when we hear about formulas that will leave our strands luminous and light, our ears instantly perk up.

This was the case on Sunday night when we came across two clips from Kerry Washington’s hairstylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, on Instagram.

In the behind the scenes videos, the hairstylist gave us the scoop on the products she used to create the sleek bob seen on Washington at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

“It’s almost time for @kerrywashington to hit the red carpet! But in the meantime here’s a little BTS of me using @teatreehaircare Lavender Mint Conditioning Leave In on her clean, natural hair before hitting it with some @neurohair tools! What I love about these products is that you can use them on ANY hair texture! So even though I’m using it on Kerry’s beautiful natural hair, it will give straight, wavy, or even curlier hair moisture, strength, and shine,” she captioned the post.

In the second clip, we learn that Kerry is a fan of the Tea Tree and Lavender Leave-In Conditioner from John Paul Mitchell Systems Tea Tree Hair Care Line, and not only does it smell good, but it feels good. “Look at the shine,” Takisha exclaimed.

The best part is, the collection is on sale now at Ulta Beauty. Click here to shop.

