Joseline Hernandez is taking the internet by storm for more reasons than her spicy reality show on the Zeus Network and her latest single, “Live Your Best Life.”

Besides her flaming career, the reality star veteran is turning heads with her latest hairdo, a stylish blonde pixie-cut. Below, see Joseline’s trendy new hairstyle by Miami hairstylist Tanisha Styles!

Earlier this week, the Puerto Rican Bombshell debuted her naturally curly tresses while showing her Instagram fans behind-the-scenes footage of her upcoming music video. Since then, the Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami host has taken every opportunity to flaunt her sexy curves and edgy new look while vacationing with her bae, Balistic Beats.

“Celebrating All My Blessings,” the mother-of-one captioned an Instagram video showing all the ways she’s enjoying yacht life this summer including a little cha-cha dance.

We must admit, the new hairdo is giving us edgy-glam and we are all for it!

You can check out the latest song here:

Cheers to the weekend, y’all!