Jesse Williams Shows Off His Bold New Hair Color

If they were giving out awards for daring hair changes, Jesse Williams would be next up to take it home. The Station 19 star posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday evening to show off his freshly colored waves, which are bluer than the Caribbean Sea.

The hue is a stark contrast from his light-brown colored beard, but matches his distinctly blue eyes. And his celebrity friends and other followers didn’t hold back with their comments about his new blue tresses.

Writer and Poet Aja Monet, who has been seen rocking blue curls since May, welcomed Williams to “the blue hair cru.”

Singer Estelle simply commented, “Cmon blue!” And photographer Jonathan Mannion wrote,”Yes bruv!!! Might be time to get a few photos done. This is a vibe!!”

It’s a fun vibe that would definitely elevate any editorial spread. And if blue is about to be the color trend for the summer, we’re excited. It’s a hue that looks great on all melanin-rich skin tones, so we look forward to seeing more celebrities take this bold color leap.