Janelle Monáe Is Serving Up Fall Hair Inspiration In New Photos

Getty

With tresses that can transform into spaces buns, beautiful braids and ethereal pixie-length coiffures, Janelle Monáe is a bonafide hair chameleon.

The “Dirty Computer” singer’s shape-shifting locks are just as enchanting as her vocals. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Monáe captivated just about everyone on Thursday when she debuted her new ‘do on Instagram.

The “Antebellum” star shared two selfies showing off her auburn red hair cut and gravity-defying curls.

And even without her signature hair baubles that make it impossible to look away, Monae’s warm-tone crop is a head turner and a serious contender for fall hairstyles to try.