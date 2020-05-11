Get These Quarantine Hair Essentials Half Price At Ulta Beauty For A Limited Time

Photo: Getty

The uncertainty surrounding the reopening of hair salons may make you want to stock up on hair care products. And this month, you can save big on quarantine hair essentials like root cover-up, shampoos and conditioners during Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event.

On select dates, score Pattern Beauty’s Leave-In Conditioner, Ouidad’s Vitalcurl, and more curly girl favorites at 50% off.

You can also get discounts on a selection of tools that will take your hair from frizzy to sleek, and curly to straight like the Feather Weight Compact Dryer from T3 while practicing social distancing.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ulta Beauty is providing shoppers with a contact-free shopping experience. Curbside pickup will be available for online orders at select Ulta Beauty locations .

So mark your calendars to shop the beauty deals below. And for a for list daily discounts visit Ulta Beauty online.