Get These Quarantine Hair Essentials Half Price At Ulta Beauty For A Limited Time
By Jennifer Ford ·

The uncertainty surrounding the reopening of hair salons may make you want to stock up on hair care products. And this month, you can save big on quarantine hair essentials like root cover-up, shampoos and conditioners during Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event.

On select dates, score Pattern Beauty’s Leave-In Conditioner, Ouidad’s Vitalcurl, and more curly girl favorites at 50% off.

You can also get discounts on a selection of tools that will take your hair from frizzy to sleek, and curly to straight like the Feather Weight Compact Dryer from T3 while practicing social distancing.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ulta Beauty is providing shoppers with a contact-free shopping experience. Curbside pickup will be available for online orders at select Ulta Beauty locations .

So mark your calendars to shop the beauty deals below. And for a for list daily discounts visit Ulta Beauty online.

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner
Get 50% off on May 27, 2020.
Ouidad Vitalcurl Define & Shine Cream
Get 50% off the collection on May 12, 2020.
Kenra Thermal Styling Spray
Get it 50% off on May 24, 2020.
Color Wow Root Touch Up
Get 50% off on May 22, 2020.
The Tangle Teezer Ultimate Vent Brush
Get 50% off on May 23, 2020.
tgin Honey Miracle Hair Mask
Get 50% off on May 15, 2020.
T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer
Get 50 % off on May 16, 2020.
