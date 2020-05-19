11 New Black Hair Care Launches For Spring

Whether quarantine has transformed you into a newfound naturalista, a hot tools pro, or a hair struggle bus (it’s okay, we’re in a pandemic) there’s a new slew of wet products out for your needs.
These brands—some our forever go-tos and others new to the waves, curls, kinks, and coils family—understand the importance and pressing need for us to care for our strands at home right now.
So if you’re tresses are color-treated, chemically relaxed, loced and lovely, or 4C and flourishing, there’s something for you. Check out the gallery of new Black hair care launches for spring for you to get into.
01
tgin Curls And Roses Collection
Get that extra boost of hydration to your strands with this new line of rose water infused products that make hair happy.
02
Design Essentials Almond & Avocado Collection
This collection smells great and works fast. One of my favorites is the overnight recovery treatment, which doesn't flake in my low porosity hair and keeps my curls soft through the day.
03
Rucker Roots Define And Stretch Curl Custard
The newest member to the GTC collection, this treasure is a go-to for anyone who gets serious shrinkage and lots of frizz.
04
The Mane Choice POW! Collection
These new Products Obsessively Working are exactly what your curls and coils need while they recover from quarantine damage and get back their healthy bounce.
05
Bounce Curl Moisture Balance Leave-In Conditioner
While this curl saving collection launched a few years ago, it recently added some treats like the Moisture Balance Leave-In Conditioner so that every curly girl can look amazing, even if she's not going anywhere.
06
Luster's Pink Shea Butter Coconut Oil Collection
With almost a dozen products, this new collection from an old sweetheart is exactly what our variety of hair textures need so that we can be fabulous in our new virtual reality.
07
NUELE Hair Serum
This new kid on the block is already proving to be a Black Girl Approved junk-free companion for softer and easy to style hair.
08
SheaMoisture Moringa & Avocado Power Greens Collection
This new collection for washing, conditioning and repairing just proves that power greens are just as great for you hair and scalp as they are for your organs and internal nutrition.
09
Dove Amplified Textures Collection
This new line formulated for textured hair offers a variety of options for treating, moisturizing and styling hair so that you don't look like you've been social distancing from your curls.
10
Maui Moisture Lightweight Hydration + Hibiscus Water Collection
This collection of simple must-haves is perfect for the girl whose hair holds little moisture and gets weighed down by other curl-friendly cocktails. Added bonus: they smell like a tropical vacation.
11
Palmer's Natural Hold Flax Seed Gel
Edges need love too during the pandemic. And this lightweight hold gel lets you keep them, and your style, in tact for all those double-tap worthy quarantine looks you plan to serve.