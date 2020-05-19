Giving Yourself A Quarantine Haircut? Let These Celebrity Looks Be Your Guide
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

You may look different when quarantine is over, and it may not be due to your junk food binge. Being away from your hairstylist has probably tempted you to experiment with new dos, or even cut your hair off altogether.

If you’ve arrived at the latter, then you’ve also entered a world of new hairstyling possibilities that will make you look and feel brand new.

We have to warn you. Lopping off your locks, however, is a gamble. There’s always the chance you’ll regret it. So before you make the big chop, draw inspiration from these celebrity looks we know you’ll love.

01
Nafessa Williams
Photo: Getty
02
Jodie Turner-Smith
HOLLYWOOD,
03
Fantasia
Photo: Getty
04
Logan Browning
Photo: Getty
05
LeToya Luckett
Photo: Getty
06
Carly Cushnie
Photo: Getty
07
Eva Marcille
Photo: Getty
08
China McClain
Photo: Getty
09
Zoë Kravitz
10
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo: Getty
11
Monica
Photo: Getty
12
Janelle Monáe
Photo: Getty
13
Maria Borges
Photo: Getty
14
Ryan Destiny
Photo: Getty
15
Tamron Hall
Photo: Getty
