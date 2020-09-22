Fall is officially here, and though we’re sad to see the summer end while COVID-19 sticks around, we’re finding joy in the newness that the cooler weather months will bring. That includes cute sweaters, earth tone nail trends, fall color cosmetics and different hairstyles.
And since salon visits are still far and few for many of us, do-it-yourself styles continue to be important. But we’re not limited to just twist outs, wash-and-go curls, and middle part blowouts.
Black hair can do almost anything we will it to, and this is the perfect time to try out some fun dos that might be new to you. They will challenge your patience so carve out time. Just make sure you have your tools on deck and lots of hold spray.
01
Bantu Knot Puffs
We've been rocking Bantu knots in many ways since the '90s. This style marries the trendy hairstyle with Afro puffs, making a cute modern take on both. Grab your curl friendly elastic bands, a handful of bobby pins, and a good parting comb and go to work.
02
Braided Bang
Whether you're a topknot connoisseur, a cornrow lover, or an Afro girl, a braided bang will add some flair to your hairstyle. We saw ladies really get into beaded braids for the past few summers and we love it. This is a creative way to incorporate them into other looks that you want to wear. Try switching up your bead colors and textures when you want something different. The best part: if you can't cornrow you can do box braids, and the bang doesn't have to be full so no sitting for hours to achieve this.
03
Finger Waves
Whether your hair is relaxed, natural, or even short you can get into finger waves. Equip yourself with a great leave-in moisturizer, lots of gel, your favorite flexible comb, and a silk scarf. The style is a DIY that takes time (like most) and you might have to wait a few hours for it to set, but it's well worth the work and it will last through the entire week.
04
Halo Braid
Even if you can't braid your own hair into a circle, this style can be done with ease. Try doing one long braid (add hair if needed) and simply wrapping it around your crown. You can go as neat or as tousled as you choose with this classic style.
05
The Mullet
This historically hasn't been your typical Black hairstyle, we understand that. But if you're as daring as Zendaya (and think you can pull it off like she did) then a mullet could be fun to explore. Fortunately, if you already have a short cut you really only need some clip-ins and the ability to blend well. Try it on curly or straight hair -- there's no limit to this bizarre yet creative style.
06
Braided Bob
Got box braids? Try styling them into a bob as they get to the end of their wear. If your braids are long it gives you more options of where you want to cut them -- shoulder length or at the chin are popular. It won't be painful to your pocket since the synthetic hair used for box braids is inexpensive. It's a great way to gauge how you'd look with a bob before you go all in with pricier hair or even your own. If you're unsure about your cutting skills, solicit the help of a friend.
07
Natural Old Hollywood Body Wave
Teyonah Parris is a constant reminder to the haters that you can do any style you want with natural hair. Our curls, kinks and coils do some amazing things, including the type of body wave reminiscent of our icons from the '40s and '50s. They weren't even allowed to explore the idea of natural hair in order to be on screen but they still looked breathtaking in those vintage styles. We can try their throwbacks today with silk rollers, soft rods, and hold spray.
08
Pompadour Of Braids
Many of us relied on box braids to get us through the first few months of quarantine. And even now when we can finally see our stylists, those trips to the salon are still far and few. Fortunately a protective style like box braids can be transformed into several different looks when you need a change. This pompadour starts with a jumbo braid and takes just minutes to complete with large bobby pins and some edge gel.
09
Decorative Complex Topknot
Grab your hair clips, your bobby pins, some extra hair, hold spray, gel, jewels, beads, hoops and anything else you want to add into this easy to achieve style. The challenge in getting a sleek topknot is typically in the polish of the initial ponytail so the quality of your hair ties will be key. But once you've got that part (gel is a savior there), you can get as innovative with the rest as you'd like. Pearls are still popular for edges and ponytails right now and they're an inexpensive way to take hair to the next level.
10
Jumbo Braided Ponytail
The beauty of any style the requires a jumbo braid is the ability to create the braid first, then add it onto the head. That's key for this style if you want that ponytail long and strong. Your arms will be exhausted if you add hair and braid after (which is an option if you can withstand it). But either way, it's easy to do but looks anything but basic. Add embellishments or leave the textured ends out to take it up a notch.