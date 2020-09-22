Getty Images

Fall is officially here, and though we’re sad to see the summer end while COVID-19 sticks around, we’re finding joy in the newness that the cooler weather months will bring. That includes cute sweaters, earth tone nail trends, fall color cosmetics and different hairstyles.

And since salon visits are still far and few for many of us, do-it-yourself styles continue to be important. But we’re not limited to just twist outs, wash-and-go curls, and middle part blowouts.

Black hair can do almost anything we will it to, and this is the perfect time to try out some fun dos that might be new to you. They will challenge your patience so carve out time. Just make sure you have your tools on deck and lots of hold spray.