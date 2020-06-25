As many states move into their final phases of reopening businesses, women are eagerly scheduling appointments with their various salons. And though COVID-19 quarantine had many of us scrambling to simply care for our hair for the past three months, some ladies are ready to get creative.
Finally able to get into their stylist’s chair, many are excited to try bold new looks and summer hair trends. Here are seven styles to get into this season, on your own if you have the skills, or with the help of a professional.
01
Power Bantu Knots
There are Bantu knots, and then there are Bantu knots that enter the room before you do. While simple knots might be easy to do on your own, be sure to enlist some help when going with big over-the-top knots that take up a lot of space, and typically need more hands to execute. @africancreature
02
High Fashion Ponytail
Remixing a simple ponytail is super on trend right now. We've seen everything from ankle-grazing styles to Dominatrix versions adorned with fabric. It's a style that can be achieved at-home but if your stylist is game it's best tackled with two pairs of hands.
03
Finger Waves
Finger waves are the skinny jeans of hair trends—they made a comeback and decided to stay. The now classic style is a summer go-to for naturalistas and straight hair lovers alike. It keeps the curls off your neck and can last for two entire weeks without a strand falling out of place.
04
Non-Traditional Hawks
Just when we think mohawks and fauxhawks have exhausted their time in the spotlight, we spy one that makes us want to indulge in this trend again. It’s a throwback that makes a comeback every few seasons, and summer 2020 is all about the hawk. Use braids, a headpiece, or even unconventional materials to create the peak.
05
Copper-Colored Hair
Now that you have the skilled hands of a professional colorist it’s a great time to go for that bold hair color. While any color will complement our melanin-rich skin, coppery-red is a go-to that never seems to fail us. @kiitana
06
Bold Bangs
Bold bangs can be created with any hair texture. But not just any hand can perfect this trend. Whether you want long braids cascading down the front of your face like we saw at LaQuan Smith’s runway show, or you like a cute poof bang like Lupita’s, let your stylist do his or her thing.
07
Adorned Cornrows
Whether you love cowry shells, bling, or old school beads and barrettes, you can update your basic cornrows to give them a fresh feel with some embellishments. Lots and lots of embellishments. Have your stylist feed them into your braids to give them longer wear. @ adeline, irina_arakas